Learning to drive can be nerve-wracking and sometimes needs a bit of trial and error to find the instructor that you’re comfortable with who will help you that all important pass.
So we've decided to put together a list of just some of the best driving instructors in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford, to help you find the right instructor.
They all have 5* ratings.
1. Emma Williams' Driving School
This driving school, based on Woodmoor Road, has had 26 five star reviews on Google. One reviewer said: "Really great, patient and friendly driving instructor. Helped me tremendously with questions I had and knows exactly how to effectively teach you to get to test standard. Would really recommend!"
2. TNK Driving
Based on Duke of York Street, Wakefield. TNK Driving has five stars with 134 reviews. One said: ""Best driving instructor about. Passed many of my friends. Professional driving instructor."
3. Wakefield Driving School
Wakefield Driving School has five stars with 20 reviews. One says: "I couldn't recommend Wakefield Driving School enough! My driving instructor was incredibly patient, calm, and encouraging, and made learning to drive a very enjoyable experience. The lessons were structured in a logical way which made it easy to understand and improve. I felt fully prepared and equipped to pass by the time of my test, where I passed first time! Would 100% recommend to anyone wanting to learn to drive!"
4. Dave Whelan
Based at Brackendale Road, Dave Whelan has five star reviews from 29 reviewers. One said: "Dave is a brilliant driving instructor. Patient, informative with a fantastic sense of humour he puts you at ease within minutes, builds your confidence behind the wheel and teaches you at a comfortable pace. He even got a ridiculously nervous driver like me though my test first time. Fully recommended."