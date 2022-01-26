These 10 Wakefield restaurants, cafes, pubs and takeaways have been given new food hygiene ratings

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of Wakefield’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Eateries across the country are subject to inspection by food safety officers from the local authority, who visit businesses to check if it follows food hygiene laws, so the food is safe to eat.

The Food Standards Agency carries out inspections and rates the observed hygiene standards on a scale from zero to five.

Inspectors check the following three elements:

How hygienically the food is handled – how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored

The condition of the structure of the buildings – the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation, and other facilities

How the business manages what it does to make sure food is safe and so that the officer can be confident standards will be maintained in the future.

What do the numbers mean?

Zero – Urgent improvement necessary.

One – Major improvements necessary.

Two – Improvements necessary.

Three – Generally Satisfactory.

Four – Good on assessment.

Five – Seen as very good.

And it's good news for these eateries across our district:

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Hi Sushi at 113-115 Kirkgate, Wakefield; rated on January 19

• Rated 5: The Duck Egg Bakery (Tea Room) at 262 Castleford Road, Normanton; rated on January 18

• Rated 5: DJ's Cafe Patisserie at Mauds Yard, Pontefract; rated on January 13

• Rated 5: The Blind Pig at Basement 18, Market Place, Pontefract; rated on January 12

• Rated 5: Blondies Brewhouse & Bakes at 20 Beastfair, Pontefract; rated on January 11

• Rated 5: Cromwells Tea Rooms at Mauds Yard, Pontefract; rated on January 11

• Rated 5: Five Guys at Unit 15b, Xscape, Colorado Way, Castleford; rated on January 11

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Iron Dram at 27a, 27 Ropergate, Pontefract; rated on January 10

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Caz's Lettuce Feed U at 10a Barnsley Road, South Elmsall, Pontefract; rated on January 18