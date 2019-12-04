Would you choose any of these names?

These are the 10 most popular baby girl names in 2019

Your name is something that stays with you throughout your life, so picking out the perfect moniker for your new bundle of joy can be a tough decision.

While there are thousands of names to choose from, these 10 baby girl names have proved to be hugely popular among new parents, and ranked as the top choices in 2019 according to BabyCentre. Which name would you go for?

Places changed since 2018: +0

1. Olivia

Places changed since 2018: +0

2. Sophia

Places changed since 2018: +2

3. Ava

Places changed since 2018: -1

4. Amelia

