These are the 15 most deprived postcode areas in and around Wakefield according to the Index of Multiple Deprivation
The Wakefield Express can today reveal 15 of the most deprived areas in and around Wakefield – and some of the streets that fall within them.
Data has been collected from the Index of Multiple Deprivation (IMD) which was most recently updated in September 2019.
1. Fitzwilliam, Pontefract
The most deprived postcode area in the local area, this LSOA is in Pontefract and encompasses WF9 5 postcodes that include Farmfield Drive, Kinsley House Crescent and Common Road.
Google
other
2. Airedale, Castleford
The second most deprived LSOA in Wakefield covers WF10 3 postcodes in Airedale. It includes streets like Kershaw Avenue and Graham Drive.
Google
other
3. Featherstone, Pontefract
WF7 postcodes fall within this LSOA, which includes Andrew Street and St Martins Close. Nationally, it scores as the 392nd most deprived LSOA.
Google
other
4. Knottingley, Wakefield
Containing approximately 661 households, this area covers WF11 0 postcodes in Knottingley. It includes Elm Place, Hawthorn Avenue and Hazel Road among other streets.
Google
other
View more