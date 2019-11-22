These are the average wages for workers across the Wakefield district

Workers in Hemsworth earn an average of eight per cent less than others in the district, it has been revealed.

New statistics, released by the House of Commons Library, reveal the average wage for workers.

The average worker in Hemsworth earns £480 a week before tax, which equates to an average annual salary of around £25,000.

In Wakefield and Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford, workers earn an average of £520 a week, around £40 higher than Hemsworth.

The average annual salary in Morley and Outwood is £31,700, or £610 a week before tax. This is around 27 per cent more than Hemsworth.

The information was compiled based on full time employees in April 2019.

In Yorkshire and the Humber, the average weekly pay before tax is £540, while across the UK the average is £580. The report notes that the figures show “earnings for people living in the constituency - some people may travel in or out of the constituency to do work.”

The average salary in Wakefield, Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford is £27,000 before tax, according to these figures, compared to a UK average of £35,423.