These are the best places across the Wakefield district to get married, as rated by reviewers on Google

February is peak wedding planning season.

So, if the question has been popped and you're now getting ready to start booking the photographer, looking at cakes, choosing bridesmaids, a best man, wedding favours, flowers - well, the list goes on and on - let us try and help with a venue! Here are some of the places in Wakefield that have been rated on Google.

1. Waterton Park Hotel Described as an 'elegant modern hotel with restaurant and pool in a Georgian mansion.'

2. The Kings Croft Hotel, Pontefract Their website says their unique wedding pavilion is the 'ideal place to hold your ceremony with stunning views across the countryside.'

3. York House Hotel Their site says: 'Offering you a tailor-made personal service, we give all weddings the superb attention to detail which we have become known for.'

4. Oulton Hall Describes itself as 'the perfect place for your special day'

