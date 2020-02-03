These are the best places across the Wakefield district to get married, as rated by reviewers on Google
February is peak wedding planning season.
So, if the question has been popped and you're now getting ready to start booking the photographer, looking at cakes, choosing bridesmaids, a best man, wedding favours, flowers - well, the list goes on and on - let us try and help with a venue! Here are some of the places in Wakefield that have been rated on Google.
1. Waterton Park Hotel
Described as an 'elegant modern hotel with restaurant and pool in a Georgian mansion.'