Most popular baby names in Yorkshire

These are the top 10 most popular baby names for boys born in Yorkshire

Some baby names are always popular, while others fall in and out of fashion.

Using recently-released government statistics, these are the top ten most popular names chosen for baby girls born in Yorkshire and the Humber in 2018.

The most popular baby name in Yorkshire in 2018 was Muhammad, with 619 babies given the name last year.

1. Muhammad

Second up was Oliver, a name that was given to baby boys 556 times last year in Yorkshire.

2. Oliver

George was another popular name across Yorkshire in 2018, with 519 babies given the name during 2018.

3. George

Perhaps inspired by the lovable royal Windsor, Harry was the fourth most popular boy's name in the region last year.

4. Harry

