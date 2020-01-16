CYAN: Lovely chap who loves his greens. May live with a female companion. Plenty of time with him.

These homeless pets are looking for new homes in Wakefield

Transform a life forever -  cats, dogs and rabbits looking for a loving home today.

Contact the RSPCA on 0113 2536952 for further information.

VIV: Full of energy and love, would suit a family home with older children with time to settle.
PIPPER: Gentle and affectionate, found as a stray. Loves to play: Preferably only cat in home.
SHAWN: Lovely chap, someone around to spend time with him. Charming nature. Time to settle.
PIP: Lovely and lively. Large breed so experience essential. Huge personality. A gentle giant but strong.
