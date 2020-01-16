These homeless pets are looking for new homes in Wakefield
Transform a life forever - cats, dogs and rabbits looking for a loving home today.
Contact the RSPCA on 0113 2536952 for further information.
VIV: Full of energy and love, would suit a family home with older children with time to settle.
other
PIPPER: Gentle and affectionate, found as a stray. Loves to play: Preferably only cat in home.
other
SHAWN: Lovely chap, someone around to spend time with him. Charming nature. Time to settle.
other
PIP: Lovely and lively. Large breed so experience essential. Huge personality. A gentle giant but strong.
0
View more