PIP: A large breed looking for an active home with hound experience and extra training to benefit him.

These homeless pets are looking for new homes in Wakefield

Transform a life forever -  cats and dogs looking for a loving home today.

Contact the RSPCA on 0113 2536952 for further information.

GARLAN and MYRRH: Mum and daughter who adore each other looking for a forever home together.
GARLAN and MYRRH: Mum and daughter who adore each other looking for a forever home together.
other
Buy a Photo
SHELBY: Has had a very bad start to her life and is looking for an understanding, experienced home.
SHELBY: Has had a very bad start to her life and is looking for an understanding, experienced home.
other
Buy a Photo
HAMLET: Looking for a home with someone with him mostly as he feels he will be left alone for ever.
HAMLET: Looking for a home with someone with him mostly as he feels he will be left alone for ever.
other
Buy a Photo
SHAWN: Could live with a female companion after bonding, looking for someone around mostly.
SHAWN: Could live with a female companion after bonding, looking for someone around mostly.
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2