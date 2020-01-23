These homeless pets are looking for new homes in Wakefield Transform a life forever - cats and dogs looking for a loving home today. Contact the RSPCA on 0113 2536952 for further information. GARLAN and MYRRH: Mum and daughter who adore each other looking for a forever home together. other Buy a Photo SHELBY: Has had a very bad start to her life and is looking for an understanding, experienced home. other Buy a Photo HAMLET: Looking for a home with someone with him mostly as he feels he will be left alone for ever. other Buy a Photo SHAWN: Could live with a female companion after bonding, looking for someone around mostly. other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2