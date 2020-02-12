These homeless pets are looking for new homes in Wakefield Transform a life forever - cats and dogs looking for a loving home today. Contact the RSPCA on 0113 2536952 for further information. PIP: A three year-old energetic chap, who may live with another large breed in the home. other Buy a Photo HAMLET: An 18 month-old whose life was threatened. He has a massive personality. other Buy a Photo GARLAND & MYRRH: A beautiful mother and daughter duo who adore each other. other Buy a Photo BALOO: A five year-old who is very human orientated. Needs someone around him mostly. other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2