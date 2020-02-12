SHELBY: A two year-old who finds life in a kennel environment very stressful. Beautiful girl.

These homeless pets are looking for new homes in Wakefield

Transform a life forever -  cats and dogs looking for a loving home today.

Contact the RSPCA on 0113 2536952 for further information.

PIP: A three year-old energetic chap, who may live with another large breed in the home.
PIP: A three year-old energetic chap, who may live with another large breed in the home.
other
Buy a Photo
HAMLET: An 18 month-old whose life was threatened. He has a massive personality.
HAMLET: An 18 month-old whose life was threatened. He has a massive personality.
other
Buy a Photo
GARLAND & MYRRH: A beautiful mother and daughter duo who adore each other.
GARLAND & MYRRH: A beautiful mother and daughter duo who adore each other.
other
Buy a Photo
BALOO: A five year-old who is very human orientated. Needs someone around him mostly.
BALOO: A five year-old who is very human orientated. Needs someone around him mostly.
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2