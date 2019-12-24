These were the biggest news stories of 2019 in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

From A&E confusion and historic photos to the demolition of Ferrybridge Power Station, it's been a busy year for the Wakefield district.

So as 2019 draws to a close, we're taking a look back at some of our most read stories of the year. Do you remember any of the news below?

These were your favourite stories in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford in 2019

10. These are the latest rankings for every primary school in Wakefield, Pontefract, Castleford and Normanton

Ever wondered how your child's school ranks against others in the district? The latest school rankings were released last week, with details on pupil progress at more than 100 Wakefield primary schools.

9. Hugh Jackman stops for Sunday dinner at Wakefield pub

Oh, how we all love a surprise celebrity appearance. Hugh Jackman, best known for his performances as Wolverine in Marvel's X-Men series and P. T. Barnum in The Greatest Showman, stopped for a classic pub lunch while rehearsing for his new tour earlier this year.

Of course, we could be seeing some more appearances soon, if our Hemsworth campaign is a success.

8. Are you baffled by red lines appearing on roads? Here's all you need to know

Well, it's not exactly local news, but apparently it was important to know.

This explainer about red lines on the road, and what exactly they mean, came in at number eight, drawing thousands of comments and shares.

7. IN PICTURES: 41 photos of Pontefract and Castleford through time

Take a stroll along memory lane with this photo gallery, which includes more than 100 years of memories.

Can you see anyone you recognise in this selection of photos?

6. 24 photos that will take you back to a night on the town in Wakefield club Quest in 2005

And it wasn't just historic photos you were interested in - there were plenty of memories to be found in our clubbing photo selections.

There's plenty of these around, so whether you were at Bar Mex, partying the night away at Quest, or you preferred a night at Flares, be sure to take a look for yourself - and have a good laugh at your historic fashion choices.

5. Labour MPs Yvette Cooper and Jon Trickett stay secure in Yorkshire seats with slim majorities

A late contender, election results had the chance to miss out on this list, but thousands of you wanted to find out more, and took the time to do so.

It followed a dramatic election night for the district, which saw the Wakefield seat turn Conservative after almost 90 years.

4. People being evacuated from canal side and road closed in Castleford due to incident

Last month was a dramatic one for Castleford, as businesses were evacuated and roads closed while police dealt with an incident on the Aire & Calder Navigation.

Police dogs, armed officers and more were spotted at the site of the incident. The stand-off eventually ended - after 36 hours.

3. Revealed: The 39 Wakefield takeaways with a food hygiene rating of two or less

From Chinese to Indian to Fish and Chips, we all love a good takeaway. But how does your favourite rate on food hygiene?

Be warned: you may be surprised by some of the results.

Please note that this list was compiled in October 2019, and while all ratings were correct at the time of publication, some may now have changed.

2. Ferrybridge Power Station: Everything you need to know about this Sunday's demolition

While this year was full of memorable moments, there were also some bittersweet memories, as thousands of people gathered to say goodbye to Ferrybridge Power Station.

Though the station closed in 2016, it had remained a local landmark. But all that changed this year, when four of the station's eight cooling towers were demolished.

There's no doubting that we were all invested in the demolition, with tens thousands of you taking the time to check out historic picture galleries, best viewing locations, and, of course, a live feed of the big boom.

1. NHS asks for 'common sense' after woman attends Pinderfields Hospital A&E with broken fingernail

At the top of the list comes one of the stranger stories of the year - a woman who sought emergency medical attention after breaking a fingernail.

We know it can hurt to tear a nail, nobody's denying that, but there's probably not much a doctor can do for your manicure.

For future reference, A&E is for life-threatening emergencies only. While it might be gutting to lose a nail, it's not the end of the world.