Pontefract’s annual celebration of model railways is back for another year.

Despite recent media reports of the hobby fading in popularity elsewhere, Normanton and Pontefract Model Railway Society’s exhibition will show there is plenty about the pastime to love.

Taking place at New College in Pontefract on Saturday, January 27 and Sunday, January 28,, the event will include displays, sellers and more for model train enthusiasts or people wanting to learn more about the hobby.

Chairman, secretary and exhibition manager for Normanton and Pontefract Model Railway Society, Richard Scott, said: "The local club shows are the life blood of the hobby. Please come down and support your local independent club. Everyone is welcome, the more the merrier!”

The exhibition is back at the end of this month

Tickets are available on the door for £10, with under 16’s attending with a paying adult given free entry.