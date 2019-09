Thirteen homes are being earmarked for an area of land in Castleford.

The rectangular parcel of vacant land lies of Back Garden Street.

The plans have been submitted by Mr Ronnie Taylor whose address if given as Taylor and Hepworth Joinery site on Back Garden Street.

If approved, it could see 13 town houses built, each with three bedrooms.

They would be set out as three blocks of terraced homes and a pair of semi detached properties.