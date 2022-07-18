This book is a must for all Leeds Utd and Castleford RLFC fans

The authors of The Story of Venues: Featuring Castleford Rugby League Club and Leeds United, Dr John Davis and Andy Starmore, now live on the south coast.
Generations of Dr Davis’s family have lived in Castleford, the rugby league club having been part of his family’s sporting tradition since 1926.
Mr Starmore is a committed and unstinting follower of Leeds United wherever he is in the world.
The Story of Venues, which is available from www.amazon.com has a foreword written by Gary Edwards from Kippax, who hadn’t missed a Leeds match anywhere in the world since 1968 until the pandemic halted that and is a massive Cas supporter as well.