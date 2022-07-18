This book is a must for all Leeds Utd and Castleford RLFC fans

Dr John Davis whose family have supported Castleford Tigers for generations

The authors of The Story of Venues: Featuring Castleford Rugby League Club and Leeds United, Dr John Davis and Andy Starmore, now live on the south coast.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Generations of Dr Davis’s family have lived in Castleford, the rugby league club having been part of his family’s sporting tradition since 1926.

Mr Starmore is a committed and unstinting follower of Leeds United wherever he is in the world.