This is how many noise complaints were made in each Wakefield ward last year
A total of 2,467 noise complaints were made across the Wakefield district last year, new figures show.
The figures, released under the Freedom of Information Act, show that July was the busiest month for noise complaints, with a total of 374 complaints made to Wakefield Council. But how does your ward rate?
1. Ward 1: Ackworth, North Elmsall and Upton
Total number of noise complaints in 2018: 79. Month with the most complaints: July 2018, 15 complaints.