This is how you can take part in the Pontefract 10k 2020

Entries are now open for the Pontefract 10k, which will take place on Sunday, March 8.

Beginning in Pontefract Park, the course is suitable for runners of all abilities.

The run, which will return for its third year, has this year been organised by One Step Closer Events, who also host the Pontefract Half Marathon.

Runners will also be encouraged to join the Prince of Wales Hospice 10k team, the run’s official charity partner.

The Pontefract 10k was launched in 2018 by Georgia Percival, in memory of her mother May Shockett, who was cared for by the hospice.

Entry to the run costs £18, or £16 for affiliated runners, and includes a chip timer, shirt and a goody bag for all runners.

More than 700 people took part in last year’s event.

Visit thepontefract10k.co.uk for more details or to enter today.