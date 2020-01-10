This is how you can use hot chocolate to raise money for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance

The county will be celebrating National Hot Chocolate day with the Yorkshire Air Ambulance to raise vital funds and help save lives.

Hot Chocolate Day will raise money for the YAA, who help hundreds of people every year.

The YAA is inviting people to host a Hot Chocolate day at work or to organise Hot Chocolate themed parties with friends and family on January 31.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance will provide you with a 1KG pack of cocoa kindly donated by Knighton Foods.

To sign up visit www.yorkshireairambulance.org.uk/supporting-yaa/national-hot-chocolate-day.