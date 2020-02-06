This is how you could become the Gawthorpe May Queen for 2020

It's a tradition as old as time - the May Queen leads the May Day procession through town, surrounded by her Maids of Honour.

Gawthorpe Maypole Committee are now seeking candidates for the May Queen and Maids of Honour for their 2020 procession.

Gawthorpe May Queen 2019 Jodi-Leigh Taylor, with her Maids of Honour.

The Gawthorpe Maypole Procession can be dated back to 1874, and features a parade through the town, headed by the May Queen and her Maids of Honour.

Each year, a new May Queen is chosen to represent Gawthorpe at the Procession and various events through the year.

Successful candidates will be expected to be available for the Maypole Procession on Saturday, May 2, 2020, where retiring May Queen Jodi-Leigh Taylor will hand over her crown.

The May Queen will also be required to make an appearance at the 2021 procession.

The 2018 May Queen leads the Gawthorpe Maypole Procession with her maids of honour.

Selection of the May Queen and Maids of Honour will take place on Saturday, February 22, with applicants invited to attend the Shoulder of Mutton Public House on High Street.

An independent panel of judges will select their Queen and Maids from 6pm, with registration from 5.30pm.

May Queen candidates should be aged 15 to 21, while Maids of Honour are aged 10 to 14.

Applicants under 18 must be accompanied by an adult and will require a parent or guardian's permission before entering.

Visit Gawthorpe Maypole on Facebook for more information.