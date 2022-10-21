‘This is total chaos’: Yvette Cooper MP reacts to Liz Truss resignation

The Prime Minister announced yesterday that she would be standing down after just 44 days in office.

She made the announcement outside Downing Street after six turbulent weeks.

During that time her mini-budget crashed the markets, she lost two key ministers and lost the support of most her party.

Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford MP Yvette Cooper has said ‘enough is enough’ following the resignation of Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Ms Cooper said: “This is total chaos.

"The Tories have pushed our economy and our NHS into crisis and working people are paying the price.

"None of them are fit to govern the country and this total chaos is not fair on people who are facing rising mortgages, higher waiting lists or worrying about paying the bills.

"Enough is enough. It’s time they all went and gave the British people their say in a General Election."