This unique four bedroom detached home which is ideal for entertaining and also gives a work from home option is fresh to the market.

Situated along a private driveway, accessed via bespoke wrought iron gates, this beautiful home comprises of, on the ground floor, a spacious lounge with rustic inglenook fireplace, and a breakfast kitchen that has an open aspect to a dining room/sun room.

There is also a utility room which leads to the integral double garage, and there is a ground floor cloakroom.

On the first floor are three bedrooms, the master bedroom being most impressive and having an en-suite shower room, together with the family bathroom.

The second floor has been recently converted to provide a guest/teenager's suite with its own contemporary style en-suite facilities.

The property also features grey aluminium double glazed windows, CCTV home security system, regularly serviced gas central heating, solid oak doors throughout and is decorated to a very high standard and high quality fixtures and fittings.

Externally there is a large driveway and landscaped gardens.

Located within the local school catchment area, this home is close to all local amenities, close to public transport and a five minute walk to Outwood train station.

Early viewing is essential to appreciate all that this family home has to offer. No upward chain.

This home on Potovens Lane, Wakefield, is for sale with Purplebricks priced £800,000. For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 020 39072967.

