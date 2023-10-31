Thornes Park Fireworks cancelled due to safety concerns
The annual fireworks display at Thornes Park has been cancelled due to safety concerns, Wakefield Council has said.
The council says the event, due to be held this Saturday, November 4, will not go ahead due to the recent weather.
They said: “We’re having to cancel the Thornes Park Fireworks planned for Saturday 4 November.
"The heavy rain we’ve had, and are still having, has made the site too unsafe for the event.
"It’s really disappointing and we’re sorry to let you down. But safety comes first.”