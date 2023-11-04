Thornes Park fireworks cancelled: How to celebrate at home wet weather set to cancel more displays

With Bonfire Night close on the horizon many of us will be looking for ways to celebrate this Autumnal holiday.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Unfortunately this year it's expected that the weather could ruin plans for many, with Storm Ciarán set to potentially cancel displays across the UK.

Many areas have already been affected, including Wakefield, with Wakefield Council announcing earlier this week that they have no choice but to cancel the Thornes Park event due to heavy rainfall making the ground unsafe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office has predicted that some areas in the UK could see gusts of wind of 80mph and an amber warning for wind and rain has been issued.

You shouldn't let the storm spoil your bonfire night fun.

Unfortunately, it's possible that many areas will feel the after-effects into the weekend, which is likely to cause disruption to planned bonfire events.

However, you shouldn't let the storm spoil your bonfire night fun.

If you're still wanting to celebrate the occasion, you can do it in the comfort of your own home according to Mairi Devlin, Head of Buying at B&Q who has shared their top tips for hosting the perfect Bonfire Night at home.

Ways to celebrate Bonfire Night at home

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the name, there are several activities you can do at home in your garden to mark the occasion of November 5 without having an actual bonfire.

A Winter BBQ - Yes, it may sound a little crazy but it’s really no different to eating a burger from a van at a local Bonfire, right? Enjoying some warm, delicious food is a great way to get family and friends together no matter the time of year.

Apple bobbing - A classic game associated with Bonfire Night is apple bobbing, all you need is a bucket or large bowl filled with water, add some apples and let the kids (and adults) get stuck in!

A mini-bonfire - While most gardens are not large enough to accommodate a full-scale bonfire safely there is a way to have your own mini bonfire at home ‘a firepit is a great way to have your own bonfire at home, they allow you to have a controlled fire safely and still get involved in the usual bonfire relates activities such as smores’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sparklers or glow sticks - Sparklers are a great way to get involved in the traditions of Bonfire Night without the excessive noise, be sure to always read the instructions carefully and watch children closely whilst handling them. Use glow sticks if you have younger children ‘glow sticks make a great safe alternative whilst they can still enjoy the fun’.

Marshmallow toasting - Going hand-in-hand with a mini-bonfire or fire pit, is marshmallow toasting. Simply, hover the marshmallows safely over the flame with a skewer and enjoy the gooey sugar in your mouth! If you want to be extra indulgent try making your own smores, just sandwich your marshmallows between two biscuits and add some melted chocolate.

The benefits of hosting Bonfire Night at home

Cost-effective - the cost of travel and entry to an official Bonfire, as well as food and drinks there can soon add up. By doing your own festivities this can be a lot cheaper - and you don’t have to go anywhere!

Catering for the elderly and babies/young children - many people of all age groups do not enjoy loud noises or busy crowds, by hosting your own celebrations everything can be much quieter and calmer, allowing everyone to enjoy themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pet/animal-friendly celebrations - by minimising noise your animals and other wildlife will thank you. You can also keep an eye on them as you’ll be home with them, providing comfort for your four-legged friends who get frightened by the fireworks.

You get to use your garden - after spending all spring and summer maintaining and looking after our gardens, we don’t want to neglect them in the colder months. By adding garden heating you can enjoy your outdoor space all year round, making this the perfect spot to host Guy Fawkes night from the comfort of your own home!