Thornes Park Stadium to temporarily close for elections

The stadium will be closed from 5pm on May 4, reopening on May 7 at 8.30am.

The counting of the votes is not open to the public.

Parking at Thornes Park stadium car park will be restricted from May 5 until May 7. The closure will be supervised by security staff and entry to the car park will be by permit only.

Thornes Park Athletics Stadium in Wakefield will be temporarily closed to host the counting of the district’s votes for the local elections.

Alternative parking facilities are available off Thornes Road next to the duck pond or on Denby Dale Road, off the roundabout.