Thornes Park Stadium to temporarily close for elections

Thornes Park Athletics Stadium in Wakefield will be temporarily closed next week to host the counting of the district’s votes for the local elections.

By Leanne Clarke
Published 26th Apr 2023, 10:13 BST- 1 min read

The stadium will be closed from 5pm on Wednesday, May 3, reopening on Saturday, May 6 at 8.30am.

The counting of the votes is not open to the public.

Parking at Thornes Park stadium car park will be restricted from May 3 until May 6.

The closure will be supervised by security staff and entry to the car park will be by permit only.

Alternative parking facilities are available off Thornes Road next to the duck pond or on Denby Dale Road, off the roundabout.

Aspire members can use other Aspire facilities. For more information click here.

