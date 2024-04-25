Thornes Park Stadium to temporarily close for elections

Thornes Park Athletics Stadium in Wakefield will close for a week while the counting of vote for the local and West Yorkshire Combined Authority mayoral elections take place
By Leanne Clarke
Published 25th Apr 2024, 07:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

​The stadium will close from 4.30pm on Wednesday, May 1 and reopen on Tuesday, May 7 at 7.15am.

The counting of the votes is not open to the public.

Parking at Thornes Park stadium car park will be restricted from Wednesday, May 1 until Sunday, May 5.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Thornes Park Athletics Stadium in Wakefield will be temporarily closed to host the counting of the district’s votes for the local and West Yorkshire Combined Authority mayoral elections.Thornes Park Athletics Stadium in Wakefield will be temporarily closed to host the counting of the district’s votes for the local and West Yorkshire Combined Authority mayoral elections.
Thornes Park Athletics Stadium in Wakefield will be temporarily closed to host the counting of the district’s votes for the local and West Yorkshire Combined Authority mayoral elections.

The closure will be supervised by security staff and entry to the car park will be by permit only.

Alternative parking facilities are available off Thornes Road next to the duck pond or on Denby Dale Road, off the roundabout.

Aspire members can use other Aspire facilities. For more information, click here.

Related topics:WakefieldParking

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.