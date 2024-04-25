Thornes Park Stadium to temporarily close for elections
and live on Freeview channel 276
The stadium will close from 4.30pm on Wednesday, May 1 and reopen on Tuesday, May 7 at 7.15am.
The counting of the votes is not open to the public.
Parking at Thornes Park stadium car park will be restricted from Wednesday, May 1 until Sunday, May 5.
The closure will be supervised by security staff and entry to the car park will be by permit only.
Alternative parking facilities are available off Thornes Road next to the duck pond or on Denby Dale Road, off the roundabout.
Aspire members can use other Aspire facilities. For more information, click here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.