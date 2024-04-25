Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​The stadium will close from 4.30pm on Wednesday, May 1 and reopen on Tuesday, May 7 at 7.15am.

The counting of the votes is not open to the public.

Parking at Thornes Park stadium car park will be restricted from Wednesday, May 1 until Sunday, May 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thornes Park Athletics Stadium in Wakefield will be temporarily closed to host the counting of the district’s votes for the local and West Yorkshire Combined Authority mayoral elections.

The closure will be supervised by security staff and entry to the car park will be by permit only.

Alternative parking facilities are available off Thornes Road next to the duck pond or on Denby Dale Road, off the roundabout.