Thornes Park to take centre stage for free firework display for Bonfire Night

A full evening of entertainment, street food and, of course, a fireworks extravaganza is being planned for Thornes Park in time for Bonfire Night.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 19th Oct 2023, 10:30 BST- 1 min read
This year’s free community firework display will take place on Saturday, November 4, starting at 4.30pm, with the low noise children’s firework display at around 6pm, followed by the main reduced noise firework display at around 7.30pm.

The community event is being funded by Wakefield Council, with the support of the Friends of CHaT Parks.

Coun Michelle Collins, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “It’s great to be bringing the firework display back to Thornes Park again this year.

The event has always proved popular in the past.The event has always proved popular in the past.
"I know many of our residents look forward to it.

"Firework displays bring communities together and this event is something that will bring some fun and sparkle to Wakefield.”

No fireworks, sparklers or alcohol will be allowed on site for health and safety reasons.

The council is also encouraging people to attend organised events or follow the Bonfire Night Safety information by West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Toby May, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service Support Manager and Operational Lead for Bonfire Weekend, said: "We want everyone to have a safe and enjoyable bonfire season.

"We’d love to see you at one of the organised events happening around the region, but if you're considering having your own bonfire and fireworks at home, make sure to follow our tips to keep you, your family, and friends safe during this bonfire season.

"Let's make this time of year a blast but, most importantly, a safe one."

