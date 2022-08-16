Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thousands attended the event over the weekend, making it one of the biggest free events the city centre has ever seen.

People marched around the city centre and up to the main stage at Borough Road car park.

The Lord Lieutenant of West Yorkshire, Ed Anderson, opened the main stage, alongside the Mayor of Wakefield, Coun David Jones and Wakefield Pride organisers.

Thousands turn out to Wakefield Pride yesterday.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The performances played into the night with many after parties continuing in bars and clubs around the precinct.

Matthew Copeland, Wakefield Pride treasurer and trustee, said: “Our Wakefield Pride Event filled the city with record numbers this year - It was our biggest event yet!

"We're humbled by how many people came out to support us - this year was epic!

"We paraded through the heart of the city waving our pride colours with Pride to our new event space at Borough Road.

People of all ages turned out for the event.

"It was a magical Pride space to celebrate our diverse communities without fear of being judged - it was a safe space for people of all ages to come together and be proud of who we are and what a mix we had! it was truly fabulous!

"We had the biggest stage we've ever had - the biggest stage that Wakefield has ever had - the biggest festival that Wakefield has ever had and at 15 metres it formed the perfect backdrop to the amazing acts that performed on our stage.

"Our Signer Katrina stole the show as she signed for the duration - She was amazing and back next year!

"The crowd was bouncing, the crowd was smiling, everyone was so happy.

“Special thanks to our supporters, sponsors, volunteers, unions, businesses, organisations, charities, everyone behind the scenes, including all the stage, sound and safety team for making this year the biggest, brightest and most colourful event our city has ever witnessed.

"If anyone would like to get involved or support us, sponsor us, fundraise for us please get in touch so that we can make Wakefield Pride 2023 just as special.

"We've not stopped smiling since the event - Wakefield it was an honour to put on the event again this year and we look forward to the next!”

Popular rock band, Transcend, played on the main stage as well as Kelly Marie as Cher, Donna as Pink impersonator, Miss Understood, and other acts taking to the stage throughout the afternoon and evening.

Coun Michael Graham, Wakefield Council’s LGBTQ+ Champion, said there was a “super atmosphere at Pride”.

He said: “It is always great to see so many people from all walks of life come together to celebrate diversity.

“It means a lot to have so many Labour Party members join in the celebration showing solidarity with the LGBT community.

“A massive thank you to everyone in the Wakefield Pride team who put in hours and hours of graft to make this event happen. You did a brilliant job.”

Steps 2, a Steps tribute band, said: “Wow ,what a day we had yesterday Wakefield Pride.