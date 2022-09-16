Thousands expected at Ackworth Beer Festival, carnival and classic car show this weekend

The three day event is being held to raise much-needed funds for Rory’s Foundation and Ackworth RDA Group.

The beer festival kicks off from 5pm on Friday September 17 with live performances from Brad Mack, That Guy Called Si, the Joe and Pedro SHow and a set from Acoustic Humans.

On Saturday, the gates will be open from noon until late with stalls, food, fairground rides and activities for the whole family to enjoy.

Thousands are expected at the Ackworth Beer Festival this weekend.

The final day of the event begins at 10am and includes a classic car show and performances from Daisy Dotty, Molly Rymer and Arctic Numpties.

Organiser of the event, Lydia Taylor, said: “The beer festival begins at 5pm this afternoon and will run until Sunday alongside the fair and classic car show.

"As a team we are all about raising funds for the local community and bringing everybody together.

"Following the Queen’s death, we didn’t know what to do but we didn’t want to be sad and crying and so we are just carrying on and we’ve made a display to show our respects.

The whole family will be able to enjoy the fair at the cricket grounds this weekend.

"We are donating the funds to Ackworth RDA Group and Rory’s Foundation. Rory was a young lad from Ackworth who lived with a heart condition.”

There will be real ale, cider, cocktails and spirits available at the bar.

Ackworth Cricket Club also holds other annual fundraising events throughout the year including the Ackworth Pram Race for the Prince of Wales Hospice and a bonfire night.