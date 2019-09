Farmer Copleys’ annual pumpkin festival will return next month, with thousands of people expected to descend on the farm.

The festival offers families the chance to pick their own pumpkin, as well as a host of seasonal activities.

Following heavy traffic in the area last year, this year’s event will be ticketed, with a small charge on the busiest days.

The festival will run from Saturday, October 5 to Thursday, October 31.

Visit farmercopleys.co.uk for more information about the festival.