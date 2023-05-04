Three generations of Wakefield family to appear onstage together in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang production

Wakefield West Riding Theatre Company, formed in 1955, will bring the show to the Theatre Royal Wakefield next week.

Just as the show features three generations of the Potts family the cast will include three generations of the Hookham and Williams families, from Walton.

David Hookham, who plays Grandpa Potts, has been performing on stages in and around Yorkshire for almost 50 years and will be joined by both his daughter, Claire Hookham Williams, playing one of the super spies, Goran, and her 10-year old-son, Chester Williams, playing Jeremy Potts.

Rehearsal for the show

Despite performing regularly individually, this will be the first time the three generations have appeared together.

David said: “It’s a true honour to be sharing the stage with Claire and Chester.”

Claire said: “We have all hoped we could perform together in a show for WWRTC and this has been the perfect experience.”

Chester said: “I love being able to go to rehearsals with Pa Pa and my Mum - I can’t wait until we are all on stage at the same time, it makes me so happy doing our hobby together.”

The group said the production includes a flying car, spectacular costumes and an all-singing, all-dancing cast, bringing Ian Fleming’s story to life.

It is directed and choreographed by Dee Bennie-Marshall with musical direction from James Greatorex.

Shows will take place from May 9 to May 13.