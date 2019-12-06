Tickets for Vengaboys gig now on sale to residents

Tickets are now on sale to local residents for the Vengaboys gig in Hemsowrth next summer.

Planned for August at Hemsworth Water Park, the Dutch dance band will be joined by several cover artists for the day-long festival.

Organised by Hemsworth town council, tickets are only on sale at the moment to those who live in Hemsworth, Kinsley and Fitzwilliam.

Priced at £30 or £15 concessions, residents have until the end of January to snap up tickets before they are released on general sale.

Call 01977 617617 for details. A £2 admin fee will also be added to each ticket.