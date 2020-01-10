Tickets on sale for popular Pontefract community pantomime

Tickets are still available for a pantomime by a dramatic society which has held a festive show for more than 70 years.

St Giles’ Panto Society first put on a show in 1948 to cheer up the locals because of ongoing food rationing, and this year will continue its tradition with its latest performance, The Snow Queen, based on the Hans Christian Anderson fairytale.

Running from January 12 to 18 at Pontefract Town Hall, it promises to be full of singing and dancing with cast members aged from five to 75, including 30 local children.

Tickets are at £9 and £7 for concessions. Log onto stgilespanto.co.uk or call 07776158701 for tickets.