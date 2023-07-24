Ticketsss pleassse: Mystery surrounds how snake came to be found on West Yorkshire train

The harmless bright orange snake was found on a Northern service travelling between Shipley and Leeds on Saturday, with some reports saying the reptile had been spotted in a bin onboard.

The five-foot (1.5 metres) reptile was removed from the train at Leeds station and placed in a ventilated cardboard box by staff, before being collected by RSPCA animal rescue officer Katie Hetherington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now named ‘Noodles’ the snake is doing well in the care of experts at Reptilia in Ossett and will be rehomed if no owner comes forward.

It’s not known how Noodles came to be on the train, although the reptile was slightly underweight which could suggest the animal may have been out of its regular enclosure for some time.

Katie said: “The staff at the station were fantastic and had placed Noodles in a large cardboard box and they’d even put the heating on!

"Obviously coming face-to-face with a bright orange snake on a train would be an alarming sight for many people, but corn snakes like this one are completely harmless.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re not really sure how and why the snake ended up on the train. It might have been abandoned or somehow escaped from captivity and slithered on board of its own accord, it really is a little bit of a mystery.

The harmless bright orange snake was found on a Northern service travelling between Shipley and Leeds on Saturday, with some reports saying the reptile had been spotted in a bin onboard.

“As ever, our thanks go to the staff at Reptilia who will now make sure that this reptile receives the appropriate care and a new home if no owner comes forward.”

RSPCA senior scientific officer Evie Button said: “Snakes are excellent escape artists and will take the opportunity of a gap in an enclosure door, or a loose-fitting lid to make a break for it.

“Last year, we took more than one thousand reports about snakes, with the highest number of calls coming in during the summer months. This is not surprising, as snakes become more active during hot weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The RSPCA urges all pet snake owners to be extra vigilant at this time of year, invest in an enclosure suitable for the particular species and make sure that enclosure is kept secure - and locked if necessary - when unattended.”