TikTok sensation Wakey Wines releases new music video Come Closer and fans predict it will hit the charts
The owner of Wakey Wines has released a music video - with fans predicting the tune will hit the charts.
The Wakefield off-licence, which boasts more than 700,000 followers on TikTok, has become a viral sensation - with customers travelling miles across the country to purchase Prime energy drinks and the shop’s range of sweets.
The shop’s TikTok account regularly posts videos with its customers, quoting catchphrases such as: “What’s the best shop in Wakey? Wakey Wines!” and “Abdul come closer – Abdul go back”.
Owner Mohammed Azar Nazir has just released his first music video on his YouTube page, with the song titled Come Closer. The track references the shop’s stock and success, with lyrics including “got Prime in tropical punch that’s red/And lemon and lime in green” and “what’s the best shop in wakey/you ask there’s only one answer”.
The video, released at 11am, features Mohammed arriving at Wakey Wines in a Rolls Royce, before dancing in the shop with glamorous ladies and some of his customers. And fans are already predicting the song will hit the charts.
One YouTuber commented: “Let’s goo I bet this is going to be on capital music - big respect mate.” While another added: “Mark my word, this song is gonna break British radio stations.” Another said: “Why is this actually good?”
The Marygate shop has caused controversy for its prices - coming under fire after advertising cans of limited-edited Prime Energy drinks for £100 each on its TikTok page. Mohammed reported he’d been banned from TikTok last month, but the Wakey Wines account has since been reinstated - and gained almost 200,000 followers since.