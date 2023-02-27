The Wakefield off-licence, which boasts more than 700,000 followers on TikTok, has become a viral sensation - with customers travelling miles across the country to purchase Prime energy drinks and the shop’s range of sweets.

The shop’s TikTok account regularly posts videos with its customers, quoting catchphrases such as: “What’s the best shop in Wakey? Wakey Wines!” and “Abdul come closer – Abdul go back”.

Owner Mohammed Azar Nazir has just released his first music video on his YouTube page, with the song titled Come Closer. The track references the shop’s stock and success, with lyrics including “got Prime in tropical punch that’s red/And lemon and lime in green” and “what’s the best shop in wakey/you ask there’s only one answer”.

TikTok sensation Wakefield 'Wakey' Wines has released a music video - and fans are predicting it will hit the charts (Photo: Google)

The video, released at 11am, features Mohammed arriving at Wakey Wines in a Rolls Royce, before dancing in the shop with glamorous ladies and some of his customers. And fans are already predicting the song will hit the charts.

One YouTuber commented: “Let’s goo I bet this is going to be on capital music - big respect mate.” While another added: “Mark my word, this song is gonna break British radio stations.” Another said: “Why is this actually good?”

