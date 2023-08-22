News you can trust since 1852
Tileyard North: More restoration work underway at 200-year-old building in Wakefield

A Yorkshire-based construction company has started the next phase of the historical restoration work at a historic building in Wakefield.
By Shawna Healey
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 14:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 14:43 BST

The repairs will honour the 200-year-old architecture at Rutland Mills, which is now home to Tileyard North.

The extensive work includes complete façade restoration, structural alterations and strengthening, as well as repairs to the existing building.

Alongside Furness Brick & Tile Co Ltd and HSRR, Henley Group has identified replacement brick and mortar samples that match closely to the existing 19th century brickwork.

More restoration work is underway at Rutland Mills, home to Tileyard North.More restoration work is underway at Rutland Mills, home to Tileyard North.
More restoration work is underway at Rutland Mills, home to Tileyard North.
Tom Cardoe, head of restoration at Henley Group, said: “By carefully repairing and restoring the building’s fabric, we will bring this historical site back to its former glory and breath life back to this once forgotten part of Wakefield.

"Regeneration projects bring immediate benefits to the local area and these are the kind of projects we pride ourselves on.”

Tileyard North is in the final stage of completion as part of a 10-acre regeneration plan that is revamping Wakefield’s riverside. The wider plan aims to convert the space into a mixed-use, inclusive, creative, and cultural cluster with world-class facilities.

The first phase of works - comprising of four buildings across 60,000sqft for several uses including a work and education space, event space, bistro café and gin bar, and a central courtyard – was completed in December 2022.

The new central courtyard allows for breakout activity at the ground floor, as well as providing the opportunity for large scale events, such as music and food and drink festivals. The second will be completed phase by the end of 2024.

