Time capsule is lowered into the well at Wakefield's Sandal Castle - to be opened in 50 years time

Lowering the capsule

A large crowd witnessed the lowering of the capsule into the 50ft well by a group of local brownies and guides.

Dr Keith Souter, chairman of the Friends of Sandal Castle, said: "We particularly wanted youngsters to be involved, partly so they can be there when it is brought back up in 50 years, but also to show that it was an all inclusive event across the generations."

Submissions were received from organisations and individuals from across the city which together with newspaper cuttings, magazine extracts, books, photographs, memory sticks and other artifacts filled the capsule.

Rt Rev Bishop of Wakefield, Tony Robinson unveiling the commemorative plaque.

It includes recent and current information relating to the pandemic, Brexit, the war in Ukraine and the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

At the ceremony on June 18, short speeches were made by Dr Souter, and Les Goddard on behalf of Sandal Community Association, prior to the Rt Rev Bishop of Wakefield, Tony Robinson unveiling the commemorative plaque.

All photos courtesy of Reyners Photography

The plaque on the well at Sandal Castle

Some of the brownies and guides who lowered the capsule into the well