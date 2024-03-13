Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Community Foundation Wakefield District is proud to once again announce the launch of its annual Unsung Heroes campaign for 2024, a heartfelt initiative designed to shine a spotlight on remarkable volunteers across the Wakefield District.

These individuals tirelessly contribute their time and effort to better the lives of others in their community, often without seeking any recognition for their incredible work.

Our Unsung Heroes are the backbone of our community. They work behind the scenes to organise local activities, support charities, and simply extend a helping hand to those in need.

Nominations can now be made for your Unsung Heroes 2024!

Their efforts foster a sense of unity and compassion throughout the Wakefield District, making it a better place for everyone.

This year, an exciting new accolade is being introduced, the Team of the Year Award, to acknowledge the collective efforts of groups that have made significant contributions to our local communities.

The Foundation invites you to nominate extraordinary individuals or teams who dedicate themselves to the service of others. Nominations are specifically open to unpaid volunteers who consistently go above and beyond to make a difference in the Wakefield District, including the Five Towns area and SESKU.

Once the nomination period closes on Friday, May 31, 2024, an awards panel will shortlist their finalists, who will all be celebrated at the Unsung Heroes Awards in the grandeur of Wakefield Cathedral on Friday, October 11.

The evening promises to be a memorable one, featuring short films that highlight the nominees’ selfless contributions and culminating in the presentation of three prestigious awards: the Team of the Year Award, the People’s Choice Award – voted for by the public – and the Overall Winner, chosen by the Awards Panel.

Lisa Milburn, the Foundation’s Director, emphasises the importance of community recognition.

She said: “Our Unsung Heroes are the silent pillars of our community. These awards are an opportunity to express our gratitude for their dedication and impact.

" I encourage everyone to nominate a volunteer, team, or organisation that exemplifies the spirit of giving back. Let’s celebrate those who make Wakefield a better place for us all.”

Nominate your Unsung Hero(es) by visiting www.wakefieldcf.org.uk.