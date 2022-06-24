TK Maxx to hold grand reopening at Trinity Walk next week

Spanning across two floors, and over 15,000 square feet, the new store will be packed with designer labels and one-off gems at up to 60% less than the RRP.

The plan is for the existing store to remain open in its current locations until Tuesday, June 28 and then for the new store to reopen two days later.

The store employs 40 full and part-time staff when it first opened and will be retaining all staff members as part of the new re-opening.

The doors to Wakefield's new TK Maxx will be opening next week following its relocation from The Ridings to Trinity Walk.