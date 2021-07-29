TOKYO 2020 OLYMPICS: Five Wakefield athletes set to compete - here’s when you can watch them

This year competitors are Amy-Eloise Markovc from Wakefield Harriers who is competing in the 5,000m, Ollie Wood from Wakefield competing in pursuit cycling, Abi Burton from Castleford competing in Rugby 7s, Max Litchfield from Pontefract competing in 400m IM (swimming), and Joe Litchfield, also from Pontefract 200m IM (swimming).

Markovc is a 25-year-old from Stockport who is based in America at the University of Washington, but when she is back in Britain she runs for Wakefield.

The women’s 5,000m heats are due to take place on Friday, at 11am BST, with the final on Monday, August 2.

Max Litchfield. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Abi Burton is set to compete when GB’s rugby 7s play ROC and New Zealand today, and Kenya on Friday, July 30.

Athletes competing under the banner of Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) after the doping scandal revealed in 2015 meant they were banned from competing under the Russian flag.

Max Litchfield came agonisingly close to a bronze medal in the Men’s 400m final on Sunday finishing fourth.

Joe Litchfield was set to compete Wednesday, July 28 in the mens 200m individual medley.

GOLD AND SILVER: Duncan Scott and Tom Dean with their medals from Tokyo. Picture: Getty Images.

No information was listed for Ollie Wood’s next appearance.

The delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics have proved to be worth the wait for Team GB as they secured their best-ever start to the games with another six medals on Tuesday.

Swimmer Tom Dean claimed Great Britain’s fourth gold in Japan while Leeds-based Georgia Taylor-Brown took silver in the women’s triathlon, swimmer Duncan Scott won silver and Bianca Walkden earned bronze in the women’s +67kg taekwondo.