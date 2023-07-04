News you can trust since 1852
Top northern drag queens battle it out to Lady Gaga's Applause to win Wakefield Longboat's Virgin Drag Queen competition

Fresh-faced drag kings and drag queens have battled it out to win Longboat Wakefield’s Virgin Drag Queen competition.
By Shawna Healey
Published 4th Jul 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read

The competition, which is now in its fourth year, saw 10 contestants from across the North of England, who are in the early stages of the drag career, fight for the crown in front of the fabulous judges, Ariel-51, Poptart, Kiki Horsefield, and last year’s winner, Domino.

Sponsored by Unite the Union and the Mid Yorkshire Health Branch, the competition, which was held at the New Union bar, saw the contenders lip sync to songs and were judged in four categories including crowd reaction, appearance, lip sync ability and overall performance.

The audience were also treated to performances from the New Union show Girls, Drew-Ashlyn, Madam Nikoal, Stealia Heart, Ophelia Heart, and judge Ariel-51.

the fourth annual Virgin Drag Queen competition was held at the New Union bar.the fourth annual Virgin Drag Queen competition was held at the New Union bar.
Organiser of the event and Longboat committee member, Drew-Ashlyn Cunningham, said: “The event was such a success. The contestants were outstanding. They gave it their all and put all their passion into it.

"And if it wasn’t for our New Union family, we wouldn’t have been able to make it into what it is. I am so grateful to be a part of this.”

The top two queens, Miss Sour Candy from Leeds and Mazikeen from Huddersfield, went head-to-head battling it out to Lady Gaga’s hit song, Applause for the win.

And Mazikeen was crowned after wowing the judges and the audience, and won a makeup kit as well as a slot to perform at Wakefield Pride in August.

Mazikeen from Huddersfield won the competition.Mazikeen from Huddersfield won the competition.
