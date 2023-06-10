News you can trust since 1852
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Labour shadow minister Bambos Charalambous suspended
Four children found alive 40 days after Colombia plane crash
Boris Johnson resigns as MP over Partygate report
Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP with immediate effect
Teenager who collapsed in playground died of natural causes
Heat-health alert extended as hot weather expected to last days

Top of the crops: Joy as Wakefield hairdressers wins Team of the Year at the Salon Business Awards 2023

En Route Hair and Beauty in Wakefield has been named the best salon team at the national Salon Business Awards 2023.
By Daniel Camenzuli
Published 10th Jun 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read

The salon at School Lane, Walton, has been recognised for its teamwork and focus on wellbeing for both staff and clients.

Judges commented on En Route’s Mindful Salon certification, team incentives and rewards for long-standing staff loyalty as delighted representatives of the business collected their award at a ceremony in London on Monday (June 5).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Owner Melenie Tudor said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have won the Salon Team award at the Salon Business Awards.

Top of the crops: En Route Hair and Beauty, Wakefield, has received an award for "Salon team of the year"Top of the crops: En Route Hair and Beauty, Wakefield, has received an award for "Salon team of the year"
Top of the crops: En Route Hair and Beauty, Wakefield, has received an award for "Salon team of the year"
Most Popular

"We take great pride in creating a welcoming, fun and safe place to work while providing opportunities for our team to reach their full potential.

"This is a team award and I am incredibly proud of what we have been able to achieve,” she added.

“As a salon owner I love to see my team grow and develop, I have created a strong training programme within the salon and encourage my whole team to chase their dreams.”

Launched in 2013, the Salon Business Awards is a national competition that sees thousands of entries submitted from salons up and down the country.

En Route Salon Manager Shannon Giblin collecting the award.En Route Salon Manager Shannon Giblin collecting the award.
En Route Salon Manager Shannon Giblin collecting the award.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The awards recognise salons that push the boundaries, entwine innovation into tried and tested business models while also inspiring others.

Jo Charlton, Editor of Salon Business Magazine, added: “Congratulations to En Route Hair and Beauty. To win a Salon Business award is a huge achievement, with so much competition among the finalists. Your win couldn’t be more deserved.”

En Route are also in the running for a sustainability award at the British Hairdressing Business Awards, taking place later this summer.

Read More
Wakefield Hospice Memory Walk set to return this July - find out how to get invo...
Related topics:Salon Business AwardsBeautyWakefield