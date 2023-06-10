The salon at School Lane, Walton, has been recognised for its teamwork and focus on wellbeing for both staff and clients.

Judges commented on En Route’s Mindful Salon certification, team incentives and rewards for long-standing staff loyalty as delighted representatives of the business collected their award at a ceremony in London on Monday (June 5).

Owner Melenie Tudor said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have won the Salon Team award at the Salon Business Awards.

Top of the crops: En Route Hair and Beauty, Wakefield, has received an award for "Salon team of the year"

"We take great pride in creating a welcoming, fun and safe place to work while providing opportunities for our team to reach their full potential.

"This is a team award and I am incredibly proud of what we have been able to achieve,” she added.

“As a salon owner I love to see my team grow and develop, I have created a strong training programme within the salon and encourage my whole team to chase their dreams.”

Launched in 2013, the Salon Business Awards is a national competition that sees thousands of entries submitted from salons up and down the country.

En Route Salon Manager Shannon Giblin collecting the award.

The awards recognise salons that push the boundaries, entwine innovation into tried and tested business models while also inspiring others.

Jo Charlton, Editor of Salon Business Magazine, added: “Congratulations to En Route Hair and Beauty. To win a Salon Business award is a huge achievement, with so much competition among the finalists. Your win couldn’t be more deserved.”