Tories to lose Ossett seat as councillor pulls out of election race at last minute

Angela Taylor decided not to defend her seat on Wakefield Council on the deadline day for nominations on April 4.

The eleventh-hour decision means the Tory group have been unable to nominate a replacement candidate in time.

Tony Hames, Wakefield Council’s Conservative group leader, said he was “disgusted” at the timing of his colleague’s decision.

Coun Taylor has represented Ossett for the past 12 years.

She explained her reasons for standing down in a statement released on April 5, saying: “It is with some regret that I have decided to stand down after 12 years as councillor for Ossett and Gawthorpe.

“I had put my name forward for nomination, having been asked to do so by colleagues.

“But, due to factors beyond beyond politics, I decided that I must withdraw as I would no longer be able to give the time necessary to properly serve the people of the ward.”

“I would like to thank my fellow ward councillors, Coun Nick Farmer and Coun Tony Homewood, for all the support they have given to me and, not least, my husband Richard, who has been a stalwart in his support over the last 12 years.”

Coun Taylor added: “There are a number of projects still ongoing which I will no longer be able to complete but I know that Tony and Nick will see them through.

“May I also thank the people of Ossett and Gawthorpe who have generally been hugely supportive. I will now remain your councillor until my successor has been chosen.”

Coun Hames said: “I have honestly never witnessed such behaviour from a sitting councillor, who has served her community very well.

“She has deprived the people of Ossett who want to vote Conservative the opportunity to do so.

“I am absolutely disgusted that a hard-working councillor, as Angela Taylor is, would time her decision in such a way that deprives the party that she has served for such a long time. I have sent her an e-mail to that effect.”

The development means Coun Farmer will be the only Ossett Conservative member after the election.

>Last November, Coun Homewood resigned as Tory group leader and quit the party to sit an an independent.