Tory councillor blames ‘certain individuals’ as he quits party to sit as an independent

Karl Johnson said he had taken the decision due to “certain individuals” making his role a “difficult task”.

Coun Johnson is the third councillor to quit Wakefield Council’s Conservative group in just over two months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last November, former Tory group leader Tony Homewood resigned to sit as an independent, blaming the party’s “woeful performance” in the polls as his reason for leaving.

Karl Johnson said he had taken the decision due to “certain individuals” making his role a “difficult task”.

Days later, chief whip Annemarie Glover also left, describing the Tories as “detached from reality”.

Coun Johnson, who has represented Wakefield South ward since 2019, today confirmed he resigned from the party on Wednesday (February 1).

He said he would continue to sit as an independent councillor but is undecided whether he will seek re-election when his term of office ends in May.

He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “There are a lot more important things than a councillor changing parties in these present times.

“People are suffering in this country and there are a lot of bigger and more important issues.

“I want to see fairness and this country getting back on its feet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I chose to become a councillor for the right reasons – to help my residents.

“When certain individuals make doing this a very difficult task, then I have to take steps to ensure that the people I represent are not in any way suffering.

“All I want is to see fairness and to help my residents and I will continue to endeavour to do this.

“I do not wish to comment any further for the time being.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conservative Group leader Tony Hames said: “I am sorry to lose him as a councillor and would like to thank him for the service he has given to Wakefield South ward.”

The number of Conservatives on Wakefield Council is reduced to 10 following Coun Johnson’s resignation.