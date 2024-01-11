Touching moment Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield meet Prince William at Headingley

Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield had a special visitor at their former club Leeds Rhinos’ Headingley ground as the Prince of Wales awarded them with their CBEs today.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Prince William landed in Leeds to meet Kevin and Rob, who was joined by his family on the momentous occasion, who congratulated them for being awarded CBEs in the New Year Honours list for their motor neurone disease (MND) fundraising.

Rob and Kevin have raised more than £15million since Rob’s diagnosis with the disease in 2019, two years after retiring from rugby league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kensington Palace said the prince was recognising their "outstanding efforts" to raise funds and awareness of motor neurone disease.

Prince William, Prince of Wales travelled to Leeds to meet Kevin Sinfield and his wife, Jayne, Rob Burrow, wife Lindsey and daughters Macy, 11, and Maya, eight, after presenting Kevin and Rob with their CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire) medals at Headlingley Stadium. (Photo by PHIL NOBLE / POOL / AFP) (Photo by PHIL NOBLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Since then, he has campaigned alongside friends and family to fundraise and generate awareness of the disease.

Kevin has raised more than £2.7million by completing a series of epic challenges, including seven ultra marathons over seven days.

On Twitter, Prince William wrote: "A pleasure to award Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield with their CBEs at Headingley today.

"Thank you both for your incredible efforts in raising awareness and funds for Motor Neurone Disease.