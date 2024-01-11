Touching moment Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield meet Prince William at Headingley
and live on Freeview channel 276
Prince William landed in Leeds to meet Kevin and Rob, who was joined by his family on the momentous occasion, who congratulated them for being awarded CBEs in the New Year Honours list for their motor neurone disease (MND) fundraising.
Rob and Kevin have raised more than £15million since Rob’s diagnosis with the disease in 2019, two years after retiring from rugby league.
Kensington Palace said the prince was recognising their "outstanding efforts" to raise funds and awareness of motor neurone disease.
Since then, he has campaigned alongside friends and family to fundraise and generate awareness of the disease.
Kevin has raised more than £2.7million by completing a series of epic challenges, including seven ultra marathons over seven days.
On Twitter, Prince William wrote: "A pleasure to award Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield with their CBEs at Headingley today.
"Thank you both for your incredible efforts in raising awareness and funds for Motor Neurone Disease.
"Both true heroes of the #MND community and the Rugby Football League."