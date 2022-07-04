Glyn and his wife, Alison, toasting his arrival in France.

Diagnosed with cancer of the oesophagus and stomach in February 2021, Glyn

underwent surgery and chemotherapy and wanted to ‘thank’ those who helped him

through treatment with a big event.

His journey, aptly named ‘Tour de Cas’, was inspired by his team’s fixture at Toulouse in June.

Thankfully Glyn arrived in time for the match on Sunday, June 12 to see his side claim the victory.

Having completed the challenge, cycling around 70-90km a day, Glyn said:

“It was pretty much as I expected. The cycling wasn’t as difficult as I thought it would

be, although it was very hard! After two days in France it got flatter and there were

no big hills.

“Our legs did feel heavy and achy. The rides to the starting point every morning got

quieter and quieter! But once we had warmed up we were off and running.

”It was tough but it was amazing. Toulouse were fantastic as a club when we got

there.

“We were invited to the pre-match function after a shower, they pulled me to

one side and called me up on stage in front of everyone to give a speech.”

Glyn was presented with a signed and framed Toulouse shirt before he was offered

the chance to take the game’s ceremonial ‘kick-off’.

He added: “I stood in the tunnel with the players and then did the kick-off, had some

photos and they even said at the end ‘We’re sorry we couldn’t do any more for you’

which was astonishing because they couldn’t have done anything more!

“In terms of the target, we hit the £10,000 the night before we went into Toulouse

which is fantastic.

“We are on about £11,500 now with offline donations so I want to offer a massive thank you to everyone who donated.

“It’s going to two fantastic causes and with money being tight, I’m so grateful to everyone.”

An end of tour ‘party’ planned for July will take place to bolster the amount and

celebrate Glyn and his team’s achievement.

“This will be a great opportunity to thank everyone who helped us or donated, and to have a bit of a party and even raise a few more quid,” added Glyn.

Rebecca Shanks, Macmillan’s Fundraising Manager in West Yorkshire, said: “We

want to congratulate Glyn and his team on completing this epic challenge and raising

a wonderful amount for both charities.

“To have been through what he has little more than a year ago and to have the determination to give back with this wonderful challenge is really humbling.