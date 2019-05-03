Tour de Yorkshire brings excitement to West Yorkshire town

Pontefract is ready to welcome the Tour de Yorkshire.

Earlier today the The Women's Race passed through and the first intermediate sprint of the men's race is expected to take place on Southgate at 3.20pm this afternoon.

The former court house has been decorated.

Shops and businesses in the town centre are decorated with plenty of blue and yellow bunting on display and townsfolk are in good spirits.

Wendy Gillings, director of Executive Flooring, on Southgate, said: "It's an exciting day for us. We saw the ladies this morning, unfortunately it rained, but the street was full anyway.

"It was good to see everyone out and taking part."

Pontefract's Red Lion.

Stage Two of the Tour de Yorkshire sees cyclists take on a 132km route from Barnsley to Bedale.