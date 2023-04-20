Town Hall Rich List: Wakefield Council employs five people earning more then £100,000

The campaign group has revealed its Town Hall Rich List for 2023, detailing the top earners at councils across the country.

According to data for the 2021-2022 financial year, three of the local authority’s corporate directors received six-figure sums.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They include the people in charge of children and young people’s services, regeneration and communities

Wakefield Council employs five people on salaries on more than £100,000, according to research by the Taxpayer’s Alliance.

The director of public health is also listed as earning more than 100,000.

The council’s chief executive Andrew Balchin was the highest earner with a salary of £177,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response, a spokesperson for Wakefield Council said: “These salaries reflect the market rate for senior posts that carry high levels of responsibility and accountabilities and require a range of diverse skills.”

The number of employees earning six-figure salaries in Wakefield is below the national average of 7.9 per authority.

The council’s chief executive Andrew Balchin was the highest earner with a salary of £177,000.

Across the country, 3,000 council staff earned £100,000 or more last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The number of local authority employees with a six-figure pay and benefits package went up to 2,759, with 721 getting more than £150,000.

Of the ten local authorities with the most employees receiving over £100,000, eight were in London – with Westminster council alone having 50 of the highest paid employees.

In Yorkshire and the Humber, the local authority with the most employees who received in excess of £100,000 was East Riding of Yorkshire, with 23.

The biggest remuneration package was received by Sheffield’s chief executive – £243,130.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John O’Connell, chief executive of the Taxpayer’s Alliance , said the public can “use these figures to hold their local town hall bosses to account.”

He added: “Taxpayers facing record council tax rises want to be sure they are getting value for money from their local authority leadership.