Town houses given go-ahead in Castleford despite dividing opinion

Town houses are to be built in Castleford after planning permission was approved, despite dividing opinion.

The 13 homes will be built on the site of an old industrial unit on Back Garden Street.

The land is currently derelict and overgrown and described as being occupied by Taylor & Hepworth Joinery.

The plans show the homes to be laid out in two blocks of four units, a block of three units, and a pair of semi-detached homes.

They would all be over three floors.

The plans attracted 12 letters of objections from those living nearby.

Some claim there are too many homes being crammed onto the site, while others have concerns about the loss of privacy and light with the properties to be three-storeys.

However, there were also six letters of support saying development was required because the land had become a dumping ground for waste and that fly-tipping on the land was a “common occurrence”.