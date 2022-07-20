Towngate Primary Academy pupils make pen pals with care home residents

Originally only pupils on the school council were involved in the scheme but the whole school quickly got involved.

The idea was thought up by the director of Radfield Home Care as a way to encourage letter writing for the younger generation and build community ties with the older generation.

At first, only pupils on the school council in the Ossett primary were involved with the project but word quickly got out and the whole school began writing letters.

The first round of cards were delivered last week and are set to be handed out.

Residents will have a few weeks over the summer holidays to write their responses which will be delivered when the children return to school in September.

Headteacher Lisa Schofield said: “The children are so excited to be pen pals with the elderly in our community.

“Here at Towngate we thrive on helping others which is part of our school core four values: compassion, ownership, resilience and excellence.

“We heard from Michaela at Radfield Home Care that some of their clients had not been out or were anxious to leave the house since the Covid-19 pandemic but seemed happier when

they were in the company of children.

“We said that we would love to be part of this pen pal scheme and we immediately began writing letters and drawing pictures to help brighten somebody’s day.

“This scheme began with the school council but when word got out, everyone wanted to join in and now the whole school is involved which is wonderful.”

Some of the residents have not been out of the care home since the pandemic began.

Lisa and Michaela hope that the cards will provide a link between the older generation and the younger ones.

Michaela Radovanovic, director of Radfield Home Care said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed setting up this scheme with the help of Lisa at Towngate Primary School.

“The letters and pictures are fantastic. I wish I could have been a fly on the wall when the clients received them through the post and I am really looking forward to gathering all the