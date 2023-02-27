The 33-year-old was last seen with his beagle, Bane, in the Lost Valley area last weekend.

Searches were launched after he failed to return home last Tuesday, February 21, as planned.

Their bodies were recovered by mountain rescue teams and the Coastguard on Saturday afternoon.

Police Scotland said: “Around 2.15pm on Saturday February 25, the bodies of a man and a dog were recovered by mountain rescue teams and HM Coastguard in the Glencoe area. They have now been identified as Kyle Sambrook and his dog Bane, who were reported missing earlier this week.

“Kyle’s family wish to thank all involved in the search and have requested their privacy be respected.

“There do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.”

Mr Sambrook left his home on February 18 to walk and wild camp in Glencoe.

Hundreds of people have used social media to pay their own tributes to the extremely popular Featherstone man.

Featherstone Colliery FC, a team at which Mr Sambrook played, shared their sadness at the announcement.

They said they “couldn’t have wished to meet a nicer bloke”.

The post read: “It is with great sadness to hear the news of ex Colls player Kyle Sambrook’s passing

“You couldn’t have wished to meet a nicer bloke and over the course of 2 seasons Kyle managed 48 goals in just 37 appearances